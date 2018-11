The #1 Get High rapper, and Taylor Gang delegate, Juicy J drops off another viral video for the Lex Luger producer “Riley” record, featured on his Blue Dream & Lean mixtape. The trippy Memphis rapper’s mixtape has been re-released, now featuring 10 bonus tracks.

Download both the original project (HERE) and the bonus tracks (HERE). Watch the clip for “Riley” below.

