J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar In The Studio Recording Music [PHOTOS]

Never say J. Cole is not a man of his word. The Roc Nation rapper recently confirmed his plans to record an album with Kendrick Lamar, and now photos have appeared that further reveal it is definitely going down. Peep the photos these future school MCs cooking up new music in the gallery.

Thinking of the possibility of a dozen or so records matching the vigor and freshness of K-Dot’s J. Cole produced “HiiiPoWer”? Yeah, so are we.

Photos: DreamVillain

