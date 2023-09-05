Diddy Hands Back Music Publishing Rights To Bad Boy Artists: Report

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy has long been the target of criticism over holding the publishing rights who recorded and released music under his Bad Boy music imprint. According to a new report, Diddy will hand back the music publishing rights to a number of artists and other collaborators.

Variety gained exclusive intel from a source that says Diddy, real name Sean Combs, will give back the music publishing rights to the estate of The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Ma$e, and more.

Per the source, Diddy has “decided to reassign his Bad Boy publishing rights back to all Bad Boy artists and writers who helped build Bad Boy into the powerhouse it is today.”

While the full details of the shift in rights are not known, other acts include the likes of The LOX, 112, and a host of others that could be assumed to be songwriters, producers, and engineers.

The outlet added that the speculative worth of the rights could total up to hundreds of millions of dollars. The outlet’s source also adds that Diddy has received a number of offers for the publishing rights but instead shifted course and placed them back into the hands of the original creators.

Last week, we posted a story that Cam’Ron, who now works with Ma$e on a sports podcast, shared the news of his co-host signing paperwork regarding the transfer of his music publishing rights back.

Photo: Getty