Phonte Hosts The Red Bull EmSee National Championship

On Tuesday, May 29th, Phonte will be hosting Red Bull’s EmSee National Championship at Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia. Red Bull EmSee is an invitation-only battle series designed to find the best freestyle rappers in the country and give them a national platform to show their skills and earn acclaim. Judged by David Banner, Big K.R.I.T, and DJ Premier; Emsee pits winners of the regional qualifiers hosted in Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, Hosuton, Boston, Washington D.C., Detroit and Miami. Representing the respective areas are Mic Stewart (Philadelphia), D’Meitz (Washington D.C.), Jonny Storm (Miami), Hostyle (Detroit), Phranchyze (Houston), Dirtbag Dan (Los Angeles), Bishop I (Seattle) and Pat G (Boston). Don’t miss who will take home the crown on May 29th, 2012 with 9th Wonder on the 1’s and 2’s. To learn more about the contest hit up http://www.redbullusa.com/emsee and follow them on Twitter at @RedBullEmSee.

WHERE: Masquerade – 695 North Ave. Atlanta, GA 30308.

Doors: 8pm, Show: 9:30pm | Admission is FREE; Must Be 18+

