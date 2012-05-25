Drake ft. Chris Brown – “Yamaha Mama” (Unreleased) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

This track was released 2 years ago as a Soulja Boy track, but Lowkey has unearthed the Drake version. So if you liked ‘Yamaha Mama’ and thought, “If only I can listen to this song without Soulja Boy and with Drake rapping” then for some reason you’re in luck, and also, you have ESP.

Download: Drake feat. Chris Brown – “Yamaha Mama (Unreleased)

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]

• D’Angelo Tells GQ Mag That J Dilla Inspired Him To Clean Up His Act [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day