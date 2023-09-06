Cardi B Reveals New Megan Thee Stallion Collaboration, “Bongos”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After a day of teasing a huge announcement and sending her fans into a frenzy, Cardi B finally revealed the big news, and it was a doozy.

Taking to Instagram to show fans what they can expect in the near future, Cardi B revealed that her next single will feature the one and only Megan Thee Stallion and will be dubbed “Bongos.” The new single will mark their first collaboration since their 2020 hit “WAP,” which dominated the Billboard charts and ultimately went on to go six times platinum.

Posting a picture of the cover art for her new single, Cardi B let her fans know when they’ll hear her next hit in the caption writing, “BONGOS Cardi x Megan Thee Stallion 9/8.” With the surprise reveal coming less than a week after Nicki Minaj dropped her much hyped single “Last Time I Saw You,” many fans feel this was Cardi’s way of showing up the Queen artist and proving she’s still got the streets on smash. Could be, but whatever the case might be, we’re not mad at all.

While we haven’t gotten any snippets of the cut or info on what the content might be, you have to wonder if Megan Thee Stallion will address Tory Lanez getting hit with a decade behind bars for shooting her foot on that fateful night in July 2020. Truth be told, we kind of hope she does in some way, shape or form, but it looks like we’ll have to wait until Friday (Sept. 8) to find out.

What do y’all think of Cardi B’s announcement? Y’all have any expectations for the song? Let us know in the comments section below.