Tiny Gunman Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years, X Celebrates The Verdict

Tory Lanez, like many a tiny man before him, learned the hard way that his arms are too short to box with the law. The sawed-off Canadian varmint was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and folks on X are celebrating the verdict.

Details are still in development but according to a report from the Associated Press, Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, received his sentence on Tuesday (August 8) by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford. Lanez, 31, was initially convicted in December 2022 with three charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, all felonies.

The sentencing ends a long ordeal that stemmed from a fateful night back in July 2020 when Lanez was attending a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills along with Megan Thee Stallion. While leaving the event, the artist born Megan Pete testified that Lanez discharged a firearm towards her feet with bullet fragments damaging her to the point of surgery.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Pete shared in a statement read by a prosecutor on Monday (August 7). “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Lanez denied his involvement in the shooting despite the initial lack of cooperation from Pete and conflicting statements given to law enforcement officials. Lanez also continued to seemingly harass and taunt Pete and his fans launched vicious verbal attacks online against her.

In court, Lanez changed his tune and took responsibility for his actions that evening.

“If I could turn back the series of events that night and change them, I would,” Lanez said to the judge while pleading for mercy. “The victim was my friend. The victim is someone I still care for to this day.”

Lanez’s legal team struck down Pete’s testimony at several angles and argued that there was not enough evidence to charge their client with the listed crimes. The legal team requested probation for Lanez and said that they will file an appeal.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, folks are giving their two cents on the rise and fall of Tory Lanez, which wouldn't have taken that long anyway.

