News

Latest Trailer For Star Wars Series ‘The Acolyte’ Teases New Sith Villain

Published on May 6, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
The Acolyte Teases New Mysterious Sith Villain

Source: Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney+ / The Acolyte

Are the Jedi the actual bad guys in the Star Wars universe? That question was posed by director Rian Johnson’s polarizing film, The Last Jedi, and the upcoming Disney+ prequel series, The Acolyte, which will explore that premise.

A new trailer gives a much better look at The Acolyte, the prequel series that will take Star Wars fans back to a galaxy, far, far, away, and to a time not yet explored in films or television shows, the High Republic-Era.

In the show, due out June 4, we follow Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), who is investigating a string of murders, including the death of Jedi.

The mysterious Mae (Amandla Stenberg) happens to be a former padawan of Jedi Master Sol, and he wants to be the one to bring in his former knife-throwing pupil because she is possibly a suspect.

We also see shots of Carrie Ann-Moss (The Matrix)  flexing her lightsaber skills and quick looks at other Jedi Knights, including Dafne Keen (Logan).

The Acolyte

Source: Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney+ / The Acolyte

The trailer ends with Sol and a group of other Jedi encountering a new baddie in a forest who looks like he would give Darth Maul a run for his money in the looks department. He, she, or they are holding the Sith’s calling card, a red lightsaber.

The Acolyte Looks Like A Good Mix of Star Wars Lore

While it returns to the more fantastical elements of the Star Wars universe by including the Jedi and Sith, it looks like it will also take a bit of Andor and Rogue One’s flavor by grounding it with an investigative element and making things a tad bit dark.

Love them or hate them, the Star Wars series are continuing on.

Tales of The Empire, the follow-up to Tales of The Jedi, launched on Disney+ on May 4. The Jude Law-led series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is on the way, and The Mandalorian & Grogu are coming to the big screen.

Star Wars fans will continue to eat for the foreseeable future.

You can see more photos from The Acolyte in the gallery below.

