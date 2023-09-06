Dionne Warwick Wants To Have A Conversation With Elon Musk About His “True Intentions” For X

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Music legend and expert X (formerly known as Twitter) user Dionne Warwick wants to have a conversation with Elon Musk.

Last month, Elon Musk, aka Phony Stark, had X users in their feelings when he claimed that the platform was removing the block feature because he felt it “makes no sense” to have both a “block” or a “mute” feature for the timelines but would keep it for DMs.

That might have been a moment of Musk just speaking out the side of his a** because the block button is still a feature on X. Still, one of X’s most prominent users, Dionne Warwick, wants to have a conversation with Musk about his dumb idea and what he is truly trying to do with X.

“I have yet to speak to that young man, and I intend to because I am not quite sure what he’s doing or if he knows what he’s doing,” Warwick said in an interview with People when asked about her thoughts about Musk. “So until that happens, I’ll reserve my answer to that question.”

This Is Not The First Time Dionne Warwick Said She Wanted To Speak With Musk

The “Don’t Make Me Over” singer previously expressed interest in speaking with the Tesla chief following his shenanigans.

“I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That’s prior to knowing exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game,” Warwick told People.

She continued, “His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well. However, there’s a way to do it. That’s one of the conversations I’m going to have with him. What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it, so it does not get out of hand?”

We’re not sure if that conversation will ever happen, but honestly, if it does, we hope Ms. Warwick tells Musk to kick rocks and not make any more changes to X.

Photo: Santiago Felipe / Getty