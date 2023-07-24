Rebranding Fail: Elon Musk Kills The Twitter Bird & Replaces It With An X, Gets Clowned In The Process

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The masterclass in successfully ruining a good thing continues with the worst attempt at rebranding ever. Elon Musk has officially got rid of Twitter’s iconic bird logo and replaced it with an “X.”

“X,” or whatever the hell Elon Musk is trying to shape the bird app into, is here. Over the weekend, the Tesla chief announced the name change was officially coming and starting today. It is officially here.

If you log onto Twitter.com via desktop, you will see the new logo in the top left corner where the Twitter bird used to be. Also, if you type X.com, you will be redirected to the Twitter website.

To keep the stupid rebranding going, Musk shared a photo of the bland “X” symbol projected on the side of Twitter’s headquarters early Monday morning.

Musk left the explaining of what precisely this rebrand is all about to Twitter; oops, we X’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who tried her best to break down this asinine decision.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” Yaccarino begins her tweet. “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

She continues, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

Uh, okay.

Twitter Users Are Still Baffled At The Decision & Are Clowning Elon Musk

No surprise, Twitter OGs are reacting to the name change negatively and are vowing to continue to call X its original name, Twitter.

They also see this as another opportunity to clown Elon Musk, and we don’t blame them because this is one of the dumbest executions we honestly have ever seen.

We’re always here for a Phony Stark, aka Elon Musk dragging. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

