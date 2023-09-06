HHW Gaming: Actress Megan Fox Brings Nitara To Life In Latest ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Character Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Megan Fox is bringing her talents to the world of video games and is the latest big name to join in on the fun that is Mortal Kombat 1.

Fresh off the release of the “It’s Your Blood Trailer” starring Dave Bautista, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games announced Megan Fox will be the voice and face of Nitara, the vampire heroine and latest main roster fighter coming to the fighting game.

In a statement about being a part of Mortal Kombat 1, Fox said, “I grew up playing Mortal Kombat, and I can’t believe that I’m voicing a character in the new game.” “It’s an honor to be a part of one of the greatest video game legacies of all time.”

As for Nitara, she first burst on the scene in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance; in those games, she is described as “self-serving” rather than an outright villain and fights to separate her realm from Outworld.

Per Warner Bros. Games, she “hails from the dark and desolate realm of Vaeternus, and fights to protect her race of vampires and utilizes her ferocious claws, razor-sharp fangs, and aerial abilities to take on any opponent in her path.”

What also remains the same is that Nitara still requires blood to live, and she is still a deadly foe.

The Fighters So Far In Mortal Kombat 1

Nitara joins Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and more who all have new backstories thanks to Fire God Lui Kang rebooting the timeline.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on Xbox Series S | X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on September 19.

Step into the Nitara announcement trailer featuring Megan Fox below.

Photo: Warner Bros. Games/ NetherRealm Studios / Mortal Kombat 1