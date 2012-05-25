Fabolous Performs “You Don’t Know” and “Spend It” Remix In Miami [VIDEO]

Memorial Day Weekend has officially began. Last night, Fabolous made an appearance at Arkadia Night Club down in Miami. In the video provided by Exclusive Access, Loso performs two tracks off of his most recent Gangsta Grillz release There is No Competition: Death Comes in 3’s. Amongst the celebrities in attendances were both his BM, Emily B. from “Love & Hip Hop” and DJ Drama

