Exclusive: Curren$y Talks Cars & Kicks [VIDEO]

The hot Spitta, Curren$y stopped by the Hip-Hop Wired headquarters and told us why he favors old school cars over newer models. He also flossed some of his kicks for us. Check it out after the jump.

