Post-Prison Release Terms Require B.G. To Get His GED, Do Community Service & Stay Clean

B.G. is finally free, and there will be plenty of stipulations and guidelines he will have to follow to stay out of prison.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, B.G. will have several conditions he must fulfill after serving 11 long years in prison. According to the celebrity gossip site, B.G. must do plenty of community service, participate in an alcohol/drug treatment program, and get his GED.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

Court docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, outline the terms of B.G.’s 2 years of supervised release which make it mandatory he participate in an approved drug/alcohol treatment program … in addition to a program designed to better orient one’s life skills.

The 42-year-old rapper is also required to perform 400 hours of unpaid community service and is barred from possessing firearms and other dangerous weapons. He also must cooperate in the collection of DNA as directed by his probation officer.

And, then there’s his education … the court’s ordered B.G. to actively pursue a GED or vocational training equivalent in order to better set him up for future employment.

The chances are slim that you will see B.G., born Christopher Noel Dorsey, working an actual 9-5. The 43-year-old Hip-Hop star made it clear to his fans that he intends to hop back in the studio at some point.

If and when he does, we already know his Cash Money Records family will fully support him in restarting his music career. The label’s owner, Birdman, was one of the first people to greet him when he left prison, and fellow Hot Boy member Turk told TMZ Hip Hop fans to expect a reunion reminiscent of the “Bling Bling” days.

We’re happy to see B.G. is home and continue to wish he thrives.

Photo: Raymond Boyd / Getty