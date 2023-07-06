Druski Invited Birdman To Instagram Live, Twitter Can’t Tell If It’s A Bit

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Druski is perhaps the top funnyman on social media today and displays his comedic talents often via a variety of skits and Instagram Live sessions. The Georgia native recently invited Birdman to a live Instagram broadcast and folks on Twitter can’t tell if it’s a bit from Druski or if Birdman was truly putting the press on him.

In times past, Druski launched a satirical Coulda Been Records as part of his ongoing comedy and content routines but actually established the brand as a real operating record label. The logo for Druski’s company curiously looks like the one used by Birdman’s Cash Money Records imprint and it appeared that the chat was about to go left.

At one point, Birdman tells Druski that he has “female steppas” ready to handle his business over people playing with his brand and name. We’re not entirely sure, but we believe the entire conversation is meant to be an extended sketch. On Twitter, one person noted that Birdman, who clearly gave off a menacing air, almost broke character.

Birdman even praised Druski at one point of the conversation only to walk it back immediately after. Again, if this is indeed a bit, Birdman should definitely consider acting in the near future.

Check out the comments from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Terence Rushin / Getty