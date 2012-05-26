CLOSE
Juicy J – “20 Zig Zags” [VIDEO]

20 Zig Zags is part of the 10 track bonus from Juicy J‘s Blue Dream & Lean. The song is produced by Spaceghostpurrp and directed by Figz.

Blue Dream & Lean , juicy j , taylor gang , VIDEO , Wiz Khalifa

