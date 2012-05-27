Young Jeezy ft. YG & E-40 – “Go” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Young Jeezy, recently seen kicking it in Paris, drops a new joints for Memorial Day Weekend called “Go,” featuring YG and E-40. All the MCs get busy on this peppy track, but 40 Water steals the show.

Listen to and download “Go” down below.

Download: Young Jeezy ft. YG & E-40 – “Go”

Photo: Def Jam