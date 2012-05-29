Chris Brown Fortune Artwork And Tracklist [PHOTO]

Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Nas, and more lend Chris Brown a hand on his new album, Fortune. You Breezy fans can get your fix on July 3rd when the new album hits stores. Check it out after the jump.

1. Turn Up The Music

2. Bassline

3. Till I Die (Ft. Big Sean & Wiz Khalifa)

4. Mirage (Ft. Nas)

5. Don’t Judge Me

6. 2012

7. Biggest Fan

8. Sweet Love

9. Strip (Ft. Kevin Mccall)

10. Stuck On Stupid

11. 4 Years Old

12. Cadillac (Ft. Sevyn)

13. Don’t Wake Me Up

14. Trumpet Lights (Ft. Sabrina Antionette)

Deluxe Edition:

15. Tell Somebody

16. Free Run

17. Remember My Name (Ft. Sevyn)

18. Wait For You

19. Touch Me (Ft. Sevyn)

