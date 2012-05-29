Chris Brown Fortune Artwork And Tracklist [PHOTO]

Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Nas, and more lend Chris Brown a hand on his new album, Fortune. You Breezy fans can get your fix on July 3rd when the new album hits stores. Check it out after the jump.
1. Turn Up The Music
2. Bassline
3. Till I Die (Ft. Big Sean & Wiz Khalifa)
4. Mirage (Ft. Nas)
5. Don’t Judge Me
6. 2012
7. Biggest Fan
8. Sweet Love
9. Strip (Ft. Kevin Mccall)
10. Stuck On Stupid
11. 4 Years Old
12. Cadillac (Ft. Sevyn)
13. Don’t Wake Me Up
14. Trumpet Lights (Ft. Sabrina Antionette)
Deluxe Edition:
15. Tell Somebody
16. Free Run
17. Remember My Name (Ft. Sevyn)
18. Wait For You
19. Touch Me (Ft. Sevyn)
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Jamie Foxx Plays Freed Slave In Quentin Tarantino Directed Django Unchained [PHOTOS]
• French Montana ft. Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne – “Pop Dat” BTS [PHOTOS]
• 5 Awkward Moments Involving Lauryn Hill [PHOTOS]
• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]
• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America
• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]
• Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]