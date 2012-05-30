Calvin Klein’s Logo Will Cover Barclays Center

VIP fans who visit the forthcoming Barclays Center will get a visual upgrade thanks to Calvin Klein. The lauded fashion designer’s brand name will appear in several different locations, once the Brooklyn venue opens this fall. High-rolling patrons will ride in an elevator wrapped in Klein’s name, which will take them to the Calvin Klein Courtside Club, which holds 700 seats covered with the fashion brand’s logo.

Adding Klein’s logo to the arena is a “street to seat” marketing tactic, worth upwards of $4 million, reports the New York Post. The new deal is also CK’s attempt to increase their brand awareness in New York’s largest borough.

Of the many sponsor slots being filled, Calvin Klein and EmblemHealth are the only companies whose names have been announced.

Hov, the minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets (which will be housed at Barclays) has been very hands-on with the construction, even driving a bulldozer at the job site earlier this month. The Hip-Hop mogul also helped launch the Nets’ re-branding effort, by changing the team’s colors to black and white.

The Barclays Center is scheduled to open in September.

Photo: NY Post