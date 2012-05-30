Cocaine 80s ft. Common – “Motivation” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Cocaine 80’s drops the final single from their Express OG EP called “Motivation,” featuring Common. The Chi-Town MC lends a verse while James Fauntleroy handles the vocals on this peppy joint.

You can download all the cuts from Express OG in one wop right here, courtesy of the homies at Fake Shore Drive. Download and listen to “Motivation” below, because we all need some every now and again.

Download: Cocaine 80s ft. Common – “Motivation”



Photo: Cocaine 80s