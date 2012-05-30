2 Chainz Breaks Down His Single “No Lie” [VIDEO]

I’m glad that 2 Chainz decided to make a “decoded” video for his single, “No Lie” for Life + Times. Listen kids, when Tity says “I’m smoking on that gas,” he doesn’t literally mean smoking gasoline infused marijuana you numbskulls. Don’t do that! Drugs are bad. Anyway, check the video after the jump to see 2 Chainz break down his single.

