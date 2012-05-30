CLOSE
Home > Dmx

DMX Announces Undisputed: Weigh In Tour

Leave a comment

DMX’s  comeback campaign is still going strong. The Yonkers rapper, who dropped his The Weigh In LP two weeks ago, is set to take his show on the road.

X announced Wednesday (May 30) that he will embark on a month-long tour to promote his forthcoming Undisputed release. “We are excited to get back on the road for his ‘Undisputed: Weigh In‘ promo tour this summer,” X’s manager, David Fowler, told MTV’s RapFix. “This project has been a long time coming and the DOG is definitely back. In all we think that this promo run will end up being between 30-40 cities across the U.S. and we’re planning a full U.S. tour this fall.”

His new album is due out next month.

 

Undisputed: Weigh In Tour Dates:

June 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Inner Circle
June 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Epic Event Center
June 8 – Albany, NY – Northern Lights
June 9 – Detroit, MI – Date With Nas
June 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts
June 14 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
June 15 – Raleigh, NC – Starbar
June 16 – Jamaica, NY – Amazura
June 21 – Hyannis, MA – Pufferbelliess
June 22 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall
June 24 – Allentown, PA – Croc Rock
June 30 – Honolulu, Hawaii – Blaisdell Hall
July 6 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
July 8 – Orlando, FL – Firestone
July 10 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Andre 3000 On The Set Of Jimi Hendrix Biopic [PHOTOS]

Jamie Foxx Plays Freed Slave In Quentin Tarantino Directed Django Unchained [PHOTOS]

French Montana ft. Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne – “Pop Dat” BTS [PHOTOS]

5 Awkward Moments Involving Lauryn Hill [PHOTOS]

The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

Photo: Ms. Officer

DMX , ruff ryders , The Weigh-In , Undisputed

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close