DMX Announces Undisputed: Weigh In Tour

DMX’s comeback campaign is still going strong. The Yonkers rapper, who dropped his The Weigh In LP two weeks ago, is set to take his show on the road.
X announced Wednesday (May 30) that he will embark on a month-long tour to promote his forthcoming Undisputed release. “We are excited to get back on the road for his ‘Undisputed: Weigh In‘ promo tour this summer,” X’s manager, David Fowler, told MTV’s RapFix. “This project has been a long time coming and the DOG is definitely back. In all we think that this promo run will end up being between 30-40 cities across the U.S. and we’re planning a full U.S. tour this fall.”
His new album is due out next month.
Undisputed: Weigh In Tour Dates:
June 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Inner Circle
June 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Epic Event Center
June 8 – Albany, NY – Northern Lights
June 9 – Detroit, MI – Date With Nas
June 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts
June 14 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
June 15 – Raleigh, NC – Starbar
June 16 – Jamaica, NY – Amazura
June 21 – Hyannis, MA – Pufferbelliess
June 22 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall
June 24 – Allentown, PA – Croc Rock
June 30 – Honolulu, Hawaii – Blaisdell Hall
July 6 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
July 8 – Orlando, FL – Firestone
July 10 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Andre 3000 On The Set Of Jimi Hendrix Biopic [PHOTOS]
• Jamie Foxx Plays Freed Slave In Quentin Tarantino Directed Django Unchained [PHOTOS]
• French Montana ft. Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne – “Pop Dat” BTS [PHOTOS]
• 5 Awkward Moments Involving Lauryn Hill [PHOTOS]
• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]
• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America
• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]
• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow
—
Photo: Ms. Officer