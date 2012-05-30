DMX Announces Undisputed: Weigh In Tour

DMX’s comeback campaign is still going strong. The Yonkers rapper, who dropped his The Weigh In LP two weeks ago, is set to take his show on the road.

X announced Wednesday (May 30) that he will embark on a month-long tour to promote his forthcoming Undisputed release. “We are excited to get back on the road for his ‘Undisputed: Weigh In‘ promo tour this summer,” X’s manager, David Fowler, told MTV’s RapFix. “This project has been a long time coming and the DOG is definitely back. In all we think that this promo run will end up being between 30-40 cities across the U.S. and we’re planning a full U.S. tour this fall.”

His new album is due out next month.

Undisputed: Weigh In Tour Dates:

June 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Inner Circle

June 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Epic Event Center

June 8 – Albany, NY – Northern Lights

June 9 – Detroit, MI – Date With Nas

June 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts

June 14 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

June 15 – Raleigh, NC – Starbar

June 16 – Jamaica, NY – Amazura

June 21 – Hyannis, MA – Pufferbelliess

June 22 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

June 24 – Allentown, PA – Croc Rock

June 30 – Honolulu, Hawaii – Blaisdell Hall

July 6 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

July 8 – Orlando, FL – Firestone

July 10 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

—

Photo: Ms. Officer