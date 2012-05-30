Paul Wall Makes Big Sean A Grill [PHOTOS]

Big Sean has become the latest rap star to get a custom grill courtesy of Paul Wall. The Houston grill expert blessed Meek Mill and French Montana with mouthpieces during a stop on their Club Paradise tour, and linked with Sean to make him his very own diamond-encrusted creation.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper posted a few photos of his white and yellow-diamond grill on Instagram earlier today quipping, “Hey Mom, no cavities.”

Aside from getting new mouth jewelry, the next few months will be very busy for Sean. He received three nods at this year’s BET Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist trophy, and will perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam this weekend.

Photos: Instagram

