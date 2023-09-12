Erica Mena Says Sorry After Getting Booted From ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta,’ Claims She Wasn’t Being Racist

Former Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Erica Mena is now apologizing after she got the boot from the reality TV series for a disgustingly racist comment she made about cast member Spice.
Spotted on TMZ, Erica Mena is singing a different tune after VH1 fired her.
Speaking exclusively with the celebrity gossip site, Mena says she is sorry for calling Spice a monkey on a past episode of the popular VH1 reality series.
She insists there was no racist intent behind her words.
Per TMZ:
The ex-‘Love & Hip Hop’ star — who was booted from the show for hurling the word — tells TMZ … “I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said.”
Erica ends with this … “That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”
A Recap of Erica Mena’s Heada** Behavior
Viewers immediately called for VH1 to fire Erica Mena for using the slur, and they got their wish.
We shall see if Mena’s apology is enough to regain her job. We won’t be shocked if VH1 decides to bring her back on.
Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty
