ThrowbackThursday: Baby ft. Clipse – “What Happened To That Boy” [VIDEO]

What a difference almost a decade makes. In 2002, Clipse was getting personally chauffeured around New Orleans’ 3rd Ward by Bryan “Baby” Williams. “What Happened To That Boy” was certified street heat off Baby’s Birdman album and the #1 Stunna’s struggle bars sounded that much better bookended by Malice and Pusha T’s coke soaked bars.

Fast-forward to 2012 and

Pusha T done made Weezy react and Birdman surely doesn’t approve of the shots taken at YMCMB while Malice, who still has his brothers back, is now officially No Malice and drops rhymes with more righteous sensibilities. However, Push A Ton does have the same braids, though.

Photo: YouTube