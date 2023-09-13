Ice Spice Debuts New Dunkin’ Drink, Flosses Iced Out “MUNCHKINS” Chain

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Days after Ice Spice teased a collaboration with Dunkin’, the Bronx representative not only unveiled what that collabo would consist of but also flossed a new icy piece to celebrate the new partnership.

Getting down with Dunkin’ was a move absolutely no one saw coming, but Ice Spice will now have her own menu item for her fans dubbed the “Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink,” which will be available for consumption beginning today (Sept. 13), for anyone who’s got a sweet tooth and likes a nice beverage to accompany whatever they’re munching on. To commemorate the new business partnership, an 80-carat diamond chain crafted by Eliantte was gifted to Spice with “MUNCHKINS” spelled out in brilliant stones that show just how far the young lady has come in her career in such a short amount of time.

According to Billboard, crafting the piece was no easy feat but at the end of the day, it was a labor of love as it is meant to represent something more than just coffee and donuts.

Billboard reports:

The necklace — which took three weeks to make — features “over 80 carats of all-white VVS diamonds,” while the chain is made with 14k white and rose gold. The gem sprinkles on the accessory mimic the pops of color one might find on a Dunkin’ doughnut, and are “natural pink and orange sapphire baguettes, all individually hand-cut to fit the precise measurements needed to create the sprinkle effect.”

Such an iced-out accessory is going to do more than just sit in a display case. “At tonight’s VMAs, Ice Spice will be wearing a unique, one-of-a-kind, bespoke piece created for her by jeweler to the stars, Eliantte,” the brand said in a statement shared with Billboard. “The necklace is a tribute to her unwavering love for her fans and an ode to her authentic connection with Dunkin’ and her latest collaboration with the brand. The Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink will be available at Dunkin’ nationwide beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13.”

This is so icy and so unnecessary, but hey, aren’t most iced out chains on rappers these days?

Check out a detailed video of the chain below, and let us know your thoughts about the partnership in the comments section below.