Killer Mike – “Reagan” [Fan Made VIDEO]

Just like Hip-Hop can provide the soundtrack to your partying or excess living, it should also maintain an option to provide education, too. Killer Mike is skilled in all aspects of rhyme influence and one of the most remarkable cuts on his critically acclaimed R.A.P. Music album is “Reagan.” The Atlanta rapper verbally lays out all strings that reveal exactly why Ronald Wilson Reagan ruined so many lives in the ’80s.

The God Ali cooks up an unofficial video for the searing record that adds a dope visual context to Killer Kill’s words, which you might not necessarily agree with, but should at least get you thinking. Powerful Hip-Hop music, don’t let anyone tell you it isn’t still being made. Cop Killer Mike’s R.A.P. Music, completely produced by El-P, right here.

Photo: Hip-HopWired