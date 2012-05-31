CLOSE
Big Sean Says New Mixtape WIll Be Out In “A Few Weeks” [VIDEO]

Big Sean spoke with Nigel D. at the BET Award nominations last week and he revealed that he’s a few songs away from finishing a new Finally Famous mixtape. He shared that two videos for the project was already done and the finished product should be in our ear drums in a few weeks. 

