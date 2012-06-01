CLOSE
Home > Curren$y

Curren$y – The Stoned Immaculate Album Stream [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

The Stoned Immaculate hits stores next week on June 5th, but Curren$y is letting you hear the album in its entirety first before you buy it. Wale, Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Marsha Ambrosius, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. and more drop dime on the album as well. Listen up down bottom. 

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Diddy Courts The Weeknd In Miami [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop Clichés That Made MCs Stars, But Struggle Rappers Abuse

The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

Beyoncé Posts Pics Of Atlantic City Concert [PHOTOS]

The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

2 chainz , Big K.R.I.T. , Marsha Ambrosius , pharrell , The Stoned Immaculate , wale , Wiz Khalifa

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close