Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne – “What Your Girl Like”/”Off That Liquor” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown dropped a gang of new records last night, including this Lil Wayne assisted record “What Your Girl Like.” Breezy also dropped this Hit-Boy-produced “Off That Liquor,” which is one of the better records he’s dropped in the past couple of days. Say what you will about Breezy Bad Azz, but he works pretty damn hard. Listen up after the jump.

