A$AP Press Killers Sentenced To 20 Years To Life For 2016 Shooting

Justice has been served for the killers of A$AP Mob member A$AP Press, who passed away in 2018.

According to HipHopDX, 37-year-old Chester Taylor and 37-year-old Darius Hastings were just sentenced to 20 years to life for shooting Pressie Taylor Jr. aka A$AP Press in the head in 2016. Though Press had initially survived the assault, he passed away in 2018 when he suffered a fatal seizure, which was caused by the injury. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the sentencing of the two men Friday (Sept. 8).

“Chester Taylor and Darius Hastings shot and killed a young Harlemite with great ambitions, talent and a bright future,” said Alvin Bragg in a statement. “Although Pressie Taylor Jr. miraculously survived the shooting in its initial aftermath, his life was forever changed. He made a valiant attempt at resuming his life and music career, but unfortunately, he succumbed to the effects of his serious injuries, depriving his family and community of a promising star.”

Bragg added, “Thanks to the jury’s careful review of the evidence, both defendants were found to be responsible for his murder, and I hope that the sentences imposed today bring the victim’s family some form of peace.”

Just a sad situation all around.

Members from the A$AP Mob have yet to publicly respond to the sentencing, but at least the family and friends of A$AP Press have some closure over the situation.

Rest In Peace, Press.

