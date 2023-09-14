‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore Tells DC Comics To Send His Royalty Checks To Black Lives Matter

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Alan Moore is fed up with comic book films and is putting the royalty checks from them he no longer wants to good use.

Spotted on Variety via The Telegraph, Alan Moore, comic book visionary who penned classic works like Watchmen, V For Vendetta, and Batman: The Killing Joke, is no longer accepting his royalty checks for films and television series based on his works from DC Comics and instead told the iconic comic book distributor to give them to Black Lives Matter.

Per Variety:

The Telegraph asked Moore if reports were true about him taking all of the money he makes from film and TV series and dividing it among the writers and other creatives, to which the writer answered: “I no longer wish it to even be shared with them. I don’t really feel, with the recent films, that they have stood by what I assumed were their original principles. So I asked for DC Comics to send all of the money from any future TV series or films to Black Lives Matter.”

Moore told The Telegraph that he is no longer interested in money. In past interviews, he has been openly critical of superhero films, calling them a “blight” on cinema and “also to culture to a degree.”

He wasn’t done. In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, he called adults being excited about superhero films an “infantilization” that can act as “a precursor to fascism.”

Ouch.

Alan Moore Is Not Here For Adults Infatuation With Comic Books & Superhero Films

He was also worried about “hundreds of thousands of adults lining up to see characters and situations that had been created to entertain the 12-year-old boys — and it was always boys — of 50 years ago,” noting he never thought superheroes were something adults should care about.

“I didn’t really think that superheroes were adult fare,” Moore continues. “I think that this was a misunderstanding born of what happened in the 1980s — to which I must put my hand up to a considerable share of the blame, though it was not intentional — when things like ‘Watchmen’ were first appearing. There were an awful lot of headlines saying ‘Comics Have Grown Up’. I tend to think that, no, comics hadn’t grown up. There were a few titles that were more adult than people were used to…I will always love and adore the comics medium, but the comics industry and all of the stuff attached to it just became unbearable.”

Another thing Moore takes issue with is the term “graphic novels,” he pointed out in his latest interview with The Telegraph.

“Now they’re called ‘graphic novels,’ which sounds sophisticated, and you can charge a lot more for them,” he added. “These innocent and inventive and imaginative superhero characters from the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s are being recycled to a modern audience as if they were adult fare.”

Well, he’s definitely not interested in seeing James Gunn’s new DCU.

—

Photo: SFX Magazine / Getty