Exclusive: Big Sean Talks Cruel Summer, New Album and Mixtape [VIDEO]

We caught up with Big Sean at the BET Award nominations special and he talked about the very anticipated Cruel Summer album and film. Sean also spoke about his new mixtape, earning some BET Award nominations and much more. See it all after the break.

