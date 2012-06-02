Freddie Gibbs – “Baby Face Killa” [COVER]

Corporate Thugz Entertainment artist Freddie Gibbs will look to continue his campaign with the release of Baby Face Killa, a new mixtape featuring with all new music from the rapper hailing out of Indiana. No tracklist or release date yet, but fortunately we get a single to hold us over until then.

Check the artwork after the jump.

Spotted at OS

—

Photo: Fifou