Freddie Gibbs – “Baby Face Killa” [COVER]

Corporate Thugz Entertainment artist Freddie Gibbs will look to continue his campaign with the release of Baby Face Killa, a new mixtape featuring with all new music from the rapper hailing out of Indiana. No tracklist or release date yet, but fortunately we get a single to hold us over until then.
Check the artwork after the jump.
Spotted at OS
—
Photo: Fifou