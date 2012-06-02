CLOSE
HomeNews

Freddie Gibbs – “Baby Face Killa” [COVER]

Leave a comment

Corporate Thugz Entertainment artist Freddie Gibbs will look to continue his campaign with the release of Baby Face Killa, a new mixtape featuring with all new music from the rapper hailing out of Indiana. No tracklist or release date yet, but fortunately we get a single to hold us over until then.

Check the artwork after the jump.

Spotted at OS

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Diddy Courts The Weeknd In Miami [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop Clichés That Made MCs Stars, But Struggle Rappers Abuse

The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

Beyoncé Posts Pics Of Atlantic City Concert [PHOTOS]

The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

Photo: Fifou

Baby Face Killa , cover , cte , freddie gibbs , indiana , jeezy , mixtape

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close