Offset Channels Michael Jackson In Cover For ‘SET IT OFF’ LP

The rapper also dropped an homage to the late King Of Pop via his video for "Fan."

Published on September 15, 2023

Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live - Concert

Offset is readying the masses for a new album and he’s taking some inspiration from one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Channeling Michael Jackson, Offset announced a new album, the cleverly titled SET IT OFF, and dropped a new video inspired by the late King of Pop’s “Thriller” video along with other classic MJ moments.

With the announcement of SET IT OFF coming by way of his social media pages, Offset upped the ante by also dropping a new video for the album’s first single, “Fan,” which is directed by the rapper. Joining him in the video is Everybody Loves Chris star Paige Hurd, who plays Set’s love interest.

The song also references the recent Kai Cenat incident in New York where a giveaway event led to riots and the arrest of the social media star and streamer. Cenat also makes an appearance in the video in several instances.

Much isn’t known about SET IT OFF but it will mark the second solo album from the Migos co-star. Recently, Quavo dropped his latest solo album, Rocket Power, dedicated to the memory of Takeoff.

SET IT OFF drops on October 13.

Check out the video for “Fan” below.

