Drake & Waka Flocka Flame Bring Out Chief Keef To Perform “I Don’t Like” [VIDEO]

As the Club Paradise tour made its way to Chicago, Drake invited Illinois native Chief Keef for a surprise performance. The youngster got a taste of the rap life when he performed his hit single “I Don’t Like” alongside Drake and Waka Flocka to a sold out crowd.

