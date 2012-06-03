Drake & Waka Flocka Flame Bring Out Chief Keef To Perform “I Don’t Like” [VIDEO]

As the Club Paradise tour made its way to Chicago, Drake invited Illinois native Chief Keef for a surprise performance. The youngster got a taste of the rap life when he performed his hit single “I Don’t Like” alongside Drake and Waka Flocka to a sold out crowd.
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Diddy Courts The Weeknd In Miami [PHOTOS]
• Hip-Hop Clichés That Made MCs Stars, But Struggle Rappers Abuse
• The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks
• Beyoncé Posts Pics Of Atlantic City Concert [PHOTOS]
• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]
• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America
• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]