On Lil Wayne’s Orders, Nicki Minaj Skips Out On Performing At Hot 97’s Summer Jam

Whatever Lil Wayne says goes. Nicki Minaj was supposed to headline Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert today, but after an alleged diss by Peter Rosenberg, chose not to perform as planned, as ordered.

“Young Money ain’t doing summer jam,” tweeted Tunechi earlier this evening. Shortly thereafter, Nicki confirmed that Weezy wasn’t playing around. “Wow. U ni–az just f-cked up history. But the President has spoken. # YMCMB,” tweeted the YMCMB Barbie. She added, “Ebro call Wayne. Da kid gon b @ da telly…,” referring to Hot 97 Program Director Ebro Darden.

Details began to be revealed as to why Young Money wasn’t going to be in the building, with blame being aimed at Rosenberg. “Radio personality with NO personality… f-ck ni–a!!! & u ain’t even black… But u still a F-CK NI–A!!,” tweeted Jae Millz. Rosenberg, who has called Minaj a sell-out before, reportedly said, “I know there are some chicks here waiting to sing ‘Starships’ later, I’m not talking to y’all right now, f-ck that bullsh-t. Bullsh-t! I’m here to talk about real Hip-Hop sh-t.”

Minaj’s latest tweet of the night (at the the time this story was published) simply said, “I’d like to thank the staff @ philly & boston summer jams for treating their guests w/respect! Had a blast.”

Were Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj right to dip out on Summer Jam? Should people that paid to see Nicki Minaj close out the show get refunds?

Photo: Getty