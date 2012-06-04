CLOSE
Drake Gets Punk’d [VIDEO]

Ashton Kutcher took his trucker hat down from the rafters yesterday as he returned to Punk’d prior to the MTV Movie Awards last night. In this episode, Kutcher gets Drake  to nearly start tearing up in one of the most epic episodes of Punk’d ever. Sit back and watch this if you enjoy watching people get caught in the full on struggle. 

https://dailymotion.com/video/xrb0at_drake-gets-punk-d_shortfilms

