Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz Perform “Mercy” At Summer Jam [VIDEO]

Big Sean proved that “SWERVE!” could be said in great connotation as he performed “Mercy” with G.O.O.D. Music affiliates, Pusha-T and 2 Chainz yesterday at Summer Jam. Attendees gave the trio F.C.P. That’s full crowd participation for those who don’t know.

Peep Hip-Hop Wired’s exclusive interview with Big Sean here. Check the performance footage after the jump.

—

Photo: YouTube