50 Cent Sits Down With Oprah For Next Chapter Series [VIDEO]

Oprah Winfrey is done beefing with Hip-Hop. The talk show Queen has had a tumultuous relationship with the culture, which has cooled since she and Jay-Z became best friends. In an interesting show of solidarity, Winfrey snagged 50 Cent to appear on the newest episode of her Oprah’s Next Chapter series, which will be taped form his grandmother’s house.

The “Get Busy” rapper took a swipe at the billionaire’s critique of rap music by naming his dog “Oprah,” so it will be interesting to see how they interact. 50’s Oprah’s Next Chapter airs on OWN Sunday (June 10) at 9 p.m. EST.

Click below to view the teaser.

Photo: Forbes