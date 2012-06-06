Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Pusha T. and Big Sean – “Mercy” [VIDEO]

The G.O.O.D. music fam of Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Pusha T. and Big Sean drop the official video for the first single off of Cruel Summer. Check out “Mercy” after the jump.
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Dropping Dimes: 10 Facts Revealed During Alleged Drug Kingpin Jimmy Henchman’s Trial
• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]
• 10 Reasons Why Hot 97’s Summer Jam Is Rap’s Wrestlemania
• Reebok’s Marvel Sneaker Collection [PHOTOS]
• Young Jeezy In The Studio With T.I., B.o.B. & More [PHOTOS]
• The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks
• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED