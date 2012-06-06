Air Yeezy 2 Sneakers Auctioned Off For $90,000 On eBay [PHOTOS]

Kanye West is in high demand—and, so are his shoes. The limited edition Air Yeezy 2 sneakers will not be unleashed to the free world until this weekend, but one clever bidder has already put them up for auction, via eBay. More than 80 people have already placed bids to pre-order the shoes, raising the price tag above $90,000.

Whoever has that much money to spend on a pair of sneakers certainly deserves an autograph from the “Mercy” rapper, or at the very least a Twitter shout-out— but for now the winning bidder will have to settle for free-shipping.

Unfortunately, the patrons suffering from “buyer’s remorse” won’t be allowed to return the kicks, but can rest assured that their purchase is covered by the site’s Buyer’s Protection policy.

It may be suspect, but click below to view the auction, and more Air Yeezy shots.

Photos: Ebay/Counter Kicks

