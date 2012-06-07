CLOSE
Killer Mike ft. Bun B, T.I. and Trouble – “Big Beast” [VIDEO]

Killer Mike, T.I. Bun B. and Trouble are making a crime scene in the new video for “Big Beast.” This is off of Mike Bigga’s critically acclaimed new album, R.A.P. Music, which you can cop right here.

Hit the jump to see Killer Kill go to work with a razor blade and an axe in this epic, and at times gory, clip. 

Photo: YouTube

"Big Beast" , Bun B , Killer Mike , mike bigga , official video , R.A.P. Music , T.I. , Trouble

