Troy Ave ft. Fabolous – “Merlot Pt. Deux” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Brooklyn is in the building as Troy Ave and Fabolous link up to remix the underground favorite. Bricks In My Backpack 3 drops June 12th.
Troy Ave ft. Fabolous – “Merlot (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]
