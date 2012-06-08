Def Jam’s latest signee, Asher Roth drops off a new record “Space,” just in time for the summer. He’s offering a free download of the record with any purchase at Jack Threads during his “Summer Essentials” sale.The track is produced by Chuck Inglish and will be off of Is This Too Orange coming later this year.

Asher Roth – “Space” (Prod. by Chuck Inglish) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

