24 Hours With Curren$y (Part 2) [VIDEO]

Curren$y returns to New York for part two of his 24 Hours With Curren$y webisode series. After landing at JFK, Hot Spitta makes his way over to BET with Smoke DZA riding shotgun for his 106 & Park appearance.

He performed “What It Look Like“ with Maybach Music’s own,Wale. The record appears on Currensy’s Warner Bros. debut, “The Stoned Immaculate” which is an amazing album (#JustTheFacts). After finishing his interview with BET News (Jose, I see you), The Jet Life general returned to the 106 & Park stage to chop it with Terrance J.

After leaving the BET studios, Curren$y links up with Harry Fraud to wraps up the day recording their Cigarette Boats EP. Back to the airport he goes after.



