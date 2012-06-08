Kim Kardashian Buys Kanye West A Lamborghini For His Birthday [PHOTOS]

There are perks to dating Kim Kardashian . The reality star gifted Kanye West with a $750,000 Lamborghini for his 35th birthday.

As we reported, “Kimye” both put their homes up for sale and will likely be taking their relationship to the next level, by moving in together. Even though they haven’t been seen together in public, they are still very much an item.

Aside from it being his birthday, this week has been pretty good for the “Mercy” rapper who is currently overseas for the European leg of his Watch The Throne tour. Ye even tweeted a thank you to his fans for all their support (which proves that he’s in a good mood). “THANKS TO ALL MY FANS. I AM TWEETING UNDER THE STAGE WHILE JAY IS RAPPING IN DUBLIN ON MY BIRTHDAY. YOU GUYS MAKE ALL MY DREAMS POSSIBLE,” he wrote in all caps.

Click below to view the photos of his new car.

Photo: People Magazine

