Bill O’Reilly Says Diddy’s Son Shouldn’t Accept UCLA Scholarship [VIDEO]

The debate continues over whether or not Justin Combs should be granted a $54,000 scholarship from UCLA, given the fact that his father–Sean “Diddy” Combs– is worth millions. Bill O’Reilly shared his thoughts on the issue, first praising the younger Combs for doing well enough in school to earn a free ride, then blasting his father for not footing the bill.

“I applaud Justin Combs. The kid is smart, the kid is a good athlete, the kid’s stayed out of trouble — he could be a crazy guy like so many celebrity daughters and sons are,” O’Reilly said on his Fox News show earlier this week. “We gotta give him all the credit in the world. However, his father, Diddy, once the scholarship is granted and it goes into records that the kid earned it, he should’ve said you know what we’re not going to take it, we’re going to give it to another kid. ”

Citing Diddy’s estimated net worth, as the reasoning behind his views, O’Reilly went on to say that given the limited amount of scholarships available to students, giving a less fortunate college hopeful with the moneywould be the right choice.

At the end of the day, the youngster boasts a 3.75 GPA and definitely earned the scholarship, but should Diddy donate the money just to quiet his critics?

Photo: Brainz