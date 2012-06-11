Behind The Scenes of Meek Mill & Drake’s “Amen” [PHOTOS]

Meek Mill & Drake stood tall at the Arts Museum in Philadelphia where they shot the first scenes for Meek’s new single, “Amen.” More scenes are set to be shot at LIV nightclub tonight, but check these out for now after the jump.

Photo: HHS1987

