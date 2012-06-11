Soulja Boy ft. Curren$y – “Red Bentley” [LISTEN]

Soulja Boy and Curren$y Spitta discuss one of their many vices on “Red Bentley.” This is that summer time luxury music. Lyfe Jennings said it perfectly, “It must be nice!”

Listen to “Red Bentley” after the jump and you can buy it here.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

•Rappers & Athletes Rocking Nike Air Yeezy 2s [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Masika Kalysha aka The Track Star In Flo Rida’s “Run” Video [PHOTOS]

• Patiently Waiting: 10 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments That Will Probably Never Happen

• Exclusive: Behind The Scenes At Hot 97’s Summer Jam [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The Greatest Summer Songs Of All Time [LISTEN]

• Dropping Dimes: 10 Facts Revealed During Alleged Drug Kingpin Jimmy Henchman’s Trial

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Hot 97’s Summer Jam Is Rap’s Wrestlemania

• Young Jeezy In The Studio With T.I., B.o.B. & More [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Updater